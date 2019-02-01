JUST IN
Business Standard

Piyush Goyal praises 'Uri...' during Budget 2019

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Finance Minister Piyush Goyal praised the latest release "Uri: The Surgical Strike" during the Interim Budget session here on Friday.

While presenting the Interim Budget for 2019-20 in the Lok Sabha, the Minister praised the movie and said: "I had the opportunity to watch the film ... recently. 'Kya josh tha, kya mahaul tha' (the atmosphere there was great)."

As Goyal spoke about the film, several BJP leaders including Paresh Rawal, who also featured in the military drama, thumped their desks in Parliament.

In the past also, several politicians such as Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have praised the film.

"Uri: The Surgical Strike" is based on the 2016 surgical strike carried out by the Indian Armed forces on terror hubs in Pakistan.

The movie, released earlier this month, also stars Yami Gautam and Mohit Raina.

In the film, Vicky Kaushal plays the role of an Indian commando who is involved in the 2016 surgical strike.

First Published: Fri, February 01 2019. 12:54 IST

