HP Cong sets up panel to probe derogatory remarks against party leaders on social media

has set up a four-member committee to look into derogatory remarks against senior party leaders on in the wake of the party's recent Lok Sabha poll drubbing.

In a statement issued here on Monday, Rathore said directions have been issued to the committee to submit its report within a week after a thorough enquiry.

The state president's Hari Krishan Himral, and convenor are among the committee members.

A section started posting derogatory remarks against party leaders after the elections. This will not be tolerated at any cost and it amounts to indiscipline, Rathore said.

The committee will probe at whose behest all this is being done and whether any or office bearer is behind this malicious campaign on social media, he said.

The committee has also been asked to collect background information about any party workers who may be found involved in all this, he said.

