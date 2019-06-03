Man beaten to death after he slaps a person for urinating outside his house

A 26-year-old man was bludgeoned to death with a slab after he slapped a person for urinating near his house in south-east Delhi's Govind area, police said Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Lilu, a resident of slum. Police said he was a "bad character" and had 17 cases, including snatching and robbery, against him.

According to police, they received an information from at 12.49 am on Monday regarding admission of a person.

"After reaching AIIMS Trauma Centre, Sanjay, the brother of Lilu, stated that at around 12:15 am on Monday he was coming after taking bath from a public toilet near when he saw being beaten by Ravi, Neel Kamal, their father Man Singh and mother Meera," Chinmoy Biswal, of Police (southeast), said.

During investigation, it was revealed that that Man Singh (65) was urinating near Lilu's shanty. objected to this and slapped Singh following which a scuffle broke out, Biswal said.

In the meantime, Singh's sons and Neel Kamal came there.

hit with a slab injuring him, the DCP said.

Thereafter, he was rushed to where he was declared brought dead, he said.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and police are trying to nab the accused, they said.

Lilu was previously involved in 17 cases registered at Govind and Okhla police stations, they said.

The first case of Arms Act was registered in 2009 and the last case of theft and snatching was registered in 2017 against him, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)