Will continue to play mediatory role for peace in Afghanistan and region: Pak tells US

on Sunday told the that it will continue to play the role of a for establishment of peace in war-torn and in the region.

in the Aftab Khokhar, during his meeting with the visiting Special Representative for Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad, also said," encourages all sides to seize the moment to end the prolonged conflict through political settlement".

Khalilzad, who is leading Donald Trump's push to a peace deal with Taliban, arrived in on Sunday.

He is on a 17-day long peace mission during which he will visit Afghanistan, Belgium, Germany, and the in efforts to end the long-running Afghan war.

The will resume peace talks with in Doha, where the terror group has a political office. He has met with six times to a deal under which the US will pull out troops who were first deployed following the September 11, 2001 attacks.

Ahead of Khalilzad's two-weeks tour, the had said that he will resume talks with the group after a break of around a month to move the peace process forward.

Khalilzad, during his meeting with Khokhar, appreciated the pivotal role played by for establishment of enduring peace in the region.

"In line with Imran Khan's vision, Pakistan reiterated its commitment for peace. It encouraged all sides to seize the moment to end the prolonged conflict through political settlement," said.

Khokhar said, "Pakistan will continue playing its mediatory role in establishment of peace in the region, including Afghan peace process."



Khalilzad was lead a US delegation which include representatives from the Defense and the State departments, while Khokhar led the Pakistani side.

The two sides also discussed bilateral issues.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)