Central and northern India may experience heat wave: IMD

Most of the central and northern part of India is likely to witness heat wave in the coming days, with the maximum temperature expected to hover at 45-degree Celsius.
"Heat wave conditions likely in some parts of Vidarbha and in isolated pockets over East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat state, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada," the India Meteorological Department stated in its advisory on Thursday.
Weather experts believe that these heat waves are likely to end at the end of May.
"Previous heat waves in the northern part of India were broken by thunderstorms, which also brought winds and flash flooding, this heat wave is expected to last into May," said Accuweather, a private weather forecasting agency.
Today, the minimum and maximum temperatures of the national capital will be around 28 degree Celsius and 42-degree Celsius with humidity oscillating between 30 per cent to 39 per cent.
Heavy to very heavy rainfall is predicted at isolated places over Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Besides, a heavy downpour is also likely to hit some parts of Assam and Meghalaya.
