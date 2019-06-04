HP gets slight relief from heatwave following rain in several parts

Tuesday witnessed slight relief from the heatwave sweeping parts of north following rainfall at several places in the state during the last 24 hours, the Meteorological department (Met) said.

Pandoh received the highest downpour in the state at 39 mm, followed by Mandi 25 mm, Banjar and Jogindernagar 24 mm each, Baijnath 22 mm and Mehre 21 mm, MeT Centre, Shimla, said.

While Ghumarwin and Gohar witnessed 15 mm rain each, Bijahi witnessed 13 mm, followed by Nagrota Suriyan, Khadrala and Guler with 12 mm each, Manali 11 mm, Sarahan and Bharari 10 mm each, Dehra Gopipur and Palampur 9 mm each, Dharamshala, Sundernagar and Renuka 8 mm each, Ghamroor 7 mm, Mashobra, Jubbal, Bangana and Theog 6 mm each and Shimla and Seobagh with 5 mm each, he added.

The highest temperature in the state was recorded in Una at 40 degrees Celsius, whereas the lowest was recorded in Keylong at 5.2 degrees Celsius, Singh said.

The maximum temperature in Bilaspur was 38 degrees Celsius, followed by Hamirpur 37.5 degrees Celsius, Kangra 37.1 degrees Celsius, Sundernagar 36.8 degrees Celsius and Mandi 36.2 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature in state capital Shimla was 28.7 degrees Celsius.

Similarly, the maximum temperature in tourist destination Manali was 25.8 degrees Celsius, followed by Dalhousie at 21.9 degrees Celsius and Kufri at 21.4 degrees Celsius, he added.

