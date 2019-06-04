Eid to be celebrated on Wednesday

Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the culmination of the month of Ramzan, will be celebrated across the country on Wednesday as the moon was sighted here Tuesday evening.

Jama Masjid Shahi made the announcement after a meeting of the moon-sighting committee here.

"The moon was sighted today. That means will be celebrated on Wednesday in and other parts of the country," a at the city's historic mosque told

Eid-ul-Fitr symbolises peace and brotherhood. The festival is marked with feasts and the faithful offers prayers at mosques and idgahs to seek blessings of the divine.

People, especially children dress up in their traditional fineries to mark the festival.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)