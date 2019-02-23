HP govt sets up cow welfare trust

The BJP government in has set up a cow welfare trust headquartered in Shimla, an said Saturday.

'Gau Seva Aayog' has been constituted under the chairmanship of of district was appointed as its vice chairman, added.

The headquarter of the Aayog will be in Shimla, he said, adding the and non-official members will hold office for a period of three years from the date of appointment.

The Ayog's members include the (Animal Husbandry), the (Finance) and the (Revenue).

It will have 10 other non official members and as many special invitees.

