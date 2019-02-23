JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh named 2018 Player of the Year by Asian hockey body

Explosives haul in Dumka raids
Business Standard

HP govt sets up cow welfare trust

Press Trust of India  |  Shimla 

The BJP government in Himachal Pradesh has set up a cow welfare trust headquartered in Shimla, an official spokesperson said Saturday.

The HP 'Gau Seva Aayog' has been constituted under the chairmanship of Animal Husbandry Minister Virender Kanwar. Ashok Kumar of Solan district was appointed as its vice chairman, the spokesperson added.

The headquarter of the Aayog will be in Shimla, he said, adding the vice chairman and non-official members will hold office for a period of three years from the date of appointment.

The Ayog's members include the additional chief secretary (Animal Husbandry), the additional chief secretary (Finance) and the additional chief secretary (Revenue).

It will have 10 other non official members and as many special invitees.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, February 23 2019. 22:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements