Ruling TRS MLA all set to be elected Dy Speaker of TL assembly

Former and ruling MLA T Padmarao is all set to be elected of the legislative Assembly as no other nomination was received for the postSaturday.

working and MLA K T reached out to its ally AIMIM and also opposition Congress, BJP and others, who agreed to the proposal and supported the Padmarao's candidature, sources said.

No other nomination was received and Padmaraos election would be announced in the House on Monday,legislative assembly sources said.

Padmarao, an MLA from Secunderabad, had served as a during the previous TRS regime.

TRS has 88 MLAs in the 119-member house. Its ally MIMs strength is seven.

