Ruling TRS MLA all set to be elected Dy Speaker of TL assembly

Former minister and ruling TRS MLA T Padmarao is all set to be elected Deputy Speaker of the Telangana legislative Assembly as no other nomination was received for the postSaturday.
TRS working president and MLA K T Rama Rao reached out to its ally AIMIM and also opposition Congress, BJP and others, who agreed to the proposal and supported the Padmarao's candidature, TRS sources said.
No other nomination was received and Padmaraos election would be announced in the House on Monday,legislative assembly sources said.
Padmarao, an MLA from Secunderabad, had served as a minister during the previous TRS regime.
TRS has 88 MLAs in the 119-member house. Its ally MIMs strength is seven.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU