Mamata condoles deaths in UP explosion

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Saturday expressed grief over the death of 13 people in an explosion at a shop in Bhadohi in Uttar Pradesh.
Nine of those killed in the blast were from Malda district in West Bengal, she said.
"My condolences to the families of the 10 people killed in Varanasi. 9 of those who lost their lives in this tragedy are from Malda," Banerjee wrote on her Twitter handle when the death toll was less.
The chief minister said the state police were assisting family members of the deceased in bringing back the bodies.
Two state ministers Firhad Hakim and Shuvendu Adhikari - were rushing to Malda, she said.
The chief minister also extended her condolence to the families of the 85 people who lost their lives after consuming spurious liquor in Assam.
"We must all work towards preventing these tragedies," Banerjee said in another tweet on Saturday evening.
The hooch tragedy in Assam's Jorhat and Golaghat districts claimed 85 lives since Thursday night while 340 people were undergoing treatment in hospitals.
