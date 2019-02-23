Mamata condoles deaths in UP explosion

Saturday expressed grief over the death of 13 people in an explosion at a shop in in

Nine of those killed in the blast were from district in West Bengal, she said.

"My condolences to the families of the 10 people killed in 9 of those who lost their lives in this tragedy are from Malda," Banerjee wrote on her handle when the death toll was less.

The said the were assisting family members of the deceased in bringing back the bodies.

Two state ministers Firhad Hakim and Shuvendu Adhikari - were rushing to Malda, she said.

The also extended her condolence to the families of the 85 people who lost their lives after consuming spurious liquor in

"We must all work towards preventing these tragedies," Banerjee said in another tweet on Saturday evening.

The hooch tragedy in Assam's Jorhat and Golaghat districts claimed 85 lives since Thursday night while 340 people were undergoing treatment in hospitals.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)