HP witnesses widespread rain, snowfall forecast for Friday

Widespread rainfall occurred in during the past 24 hours with being the wettest place in the state, the meteorological department said Thursday.

The department has forecast heavy snowfall and rain in the state till Friday.

received 47 mm of rain, followed by 42.8 mm in Dharamshala, 34 mm in Palampur, 25.7 mm in Kangra and 21.6 mm in Una, it said.

The department said Manali recorded 14 mm rain and Dalhousie 8 mm.

Lahaul and Spiti's administrative centre Keylong continued to be the coldest place in the state with the minimum temperature recorded at minus 7.6 degrees Celsius, it said.

The minimum temperatures in Kalpa was minus 2.6 degrees Celsius, 0.2 degrees Celsius in Dalhousie, zero degrees Celsius in Kufri, 0.4 degrees Celsius in Manali and 4.3 degrees Celsius in Shimla, the MeT department said.

