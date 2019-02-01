Cloudy morning in Delhi, very light rain likely

It was a cloudy morning in the national capital on Friday with traces of in some parts of the city.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 11 degrees Celsius -- three notches above the season's normal, a said.

Very light rain, thundershowers may occur with generally cloudy skies during the day. Maximum temperature is expected to hover around 21 degrees Celsius, he said.

Relative humidity was 93 percent at 8.30 am.

The minimum temperature on Thursday was 8.2 degrees Celsius and the maximum was 21.5 degrees Celsius.

