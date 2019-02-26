Human chain formed against violation of patients' rights in pvt hospitals

Over 500 patients, their family members and health activists from across the country formed a human chain at here demanding an end to "malpractices, gross overcharging and violation of patients' rights" in private hospitals.

Representatives of Jan Swasthya Abhiyan, All Patients Rights Group, Mahila Pragati Manch, People for Better Treatment, National Campaign for Right to Public Health, and Network of Positive People (DNP+) addressed the gathering and pledged to launch a nationwide campaign to uphold and stop "exploitative practices" in private hospitals.

Women from low income communities, patient victims, people living with HIV, health professionals and activists from Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and other states participated in the protest and formed a human chain to uphold and end malpractices in private hospitals immediately.

The participants shared their heart-rending stories of rampant profiteering, unaccountability and exploitation of ordinary patients which prevails in most private hospitals across

They demanded immediate implementation of National Human Rights Commission's Charter for Patient Rights, drafted by the Union Health Ministry, regulation of rates in private hospitals and creation of a patient-friendly grievance redressal mechanism to deal with complaints in private hospitals.

The meeting concluded with the consensus and strong commitment of the six networks to launch a national campaign to ensure patients' rights, while taking forward the agitation demanding that the must immediately adopt the complete charter of without bowing to pressure from the private medical lobby.

Deepa from Jan Swasthya Abhiyan, demanded that the Charter of Patients rights which has been formulated by NHRC and displayed on the Health Ministry's website for over 6 months, must be implemented immediately.

Dr from Jan Swasthya Abhiyan, Maharashtra, said the must notify the standards for all levels of hospitals, which have been "languishing on their website for over five years".

