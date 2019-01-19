China, Singapore have it easy; no Jantar-Mantar, no protests:

and do not face obstacles to growth because they do not have to deal with 'Jantar-Mantar' kind of protests against government policies, said here Saturday.

The street near Jantar- in New is known as a venue for protests and demonstrations.

Singh, the for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), was speaking at 'MSME Convention' during the ongoing Gujarat Global Summit here.

Speaking before him, of the Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry Prasoon Mukherjee said that despite being a small country, has achieved excellent economic development.

"He (Mukherjee) was talking about Singapore's GDP. I said to myself, Mukherjee sahab, Singapore does not have and where people gather to protest against the policies announced by the government," Singh quipped.

"Neither you nor have a Mantar," the said.

Despite facing agitations, Narendra Modi is working hard to make a strong economy, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)