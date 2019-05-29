Humanitarian aid kits distributed in cyclone-hit Puri

Wednesday reached out to the people of Puri, who lost their livelihood in that wreaked havoc in various parts of

Members of the group visited the gram panchayats of Gandamunda Bhoi and Bila Bhoi under Sadar block of the worst-hit district and distributed relief materials among the affected families.

The kits included a number of shelter items like tarpaulin and rope, household kit including plates and tumblers, sleeping mats, buckets and mugs, toiletries including soaps, towels, toothbrushes and toothpaste apart from mosquito coils and sanitary napkins.

Also, chlorine tablets were provided to the families as groundwater in the area is feared to be contaminated.

struck on May 3 claiming 43 lives and leaving a trail of destruction in and other parts of the state.

Relief materials were distributed among 75 families on the day. Villagers appreciated the efforts of the team as they felt the items in the kit will be helpful in maintaining normalcy in their lives, Jagadish Chandra Rout, Associate Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Communications, Shapoorji Pallonji Port Maintenance Limited said.

is committed to the noble cause of serving the people of cyclone affected district of We always stand by the rebuilding process and development of the people of Odisha," he said.

The relief programme was hosted by the Group with support from Habitat for Humanity and Mahashakthi Foundation.

