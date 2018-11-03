Humpy wins the opener, Harika held

Grandmaster Humpy got off to an easy victory over of but D Harika was forced to concede a half point against lower ranked of in the first game of the first round of the World Women's Championship here.

On what could be the last in a knockout format for women, Padmini Rout did well to hold star while Kulkarni lost to Russian Natalija Pogonina.

The 64-players here come from 28 countries fighting it out for a total prize pool of 450000 USD out of which 60000 USD is reserved for the winner.

There are two games in each round and in case of a deadlock, tiebreak games of shorter duration will be played to determine the winner.

Humpy almost made sure of an entry to the second round with her first victory. The Indian will now just need a draw in the next game to advance to the last 32.

Playing the white side of a pawn game, Humpy was always in command over Hayat who is way behind the Indian in terms of rankings. Hayat made some strides on the side in the middle game by pushing her pawns that prompted Humpy to walk her over to the center. As it turned out, Humpy's strategy worked fine as her pieces invaded the black's side. The game lasted 46 moves.

Harika sprang an early opening surprise going for the king pawn against Sopiko and got a small advantage out of a Russian system as white. The middle game followed where the Georgian had to tread very carefully as Harika had things under control but subsequent exchanges led to a drawn minor pieces endgame.

Padimi Rout too could stake a claim for an advantage against higher ranked Zhansaya out of an English opening game. Interestingly, Padmini also followed in Harika's footsteps in going for an opening surprise and it almost worked.

Zhansaya had to find some good defense as Padimi's rook invaded the seventh rank and only a series of exchanges could release the tension. The peace was signed in 34 moves, when the players had a and pawns endgame on board.

Kulkarni lost a pawn in the minor piece endgame against Pogonina but still retained some drawing chances. However, allowing a second passed pawn proved to be the decisive error as Pogonina demonstrated. now faces an uphill task to first equalize and then reach the tiebreaker.

Indian results round 1, game 1: Humpy beat (Alg): D Harika drew with (Geo); Padmini Rout drew with (Kaz); Natalija Pogonina beat Bhakti Kulkarni.

