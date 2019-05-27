Brazil: Prison riot in Amazonas state leaves at least 8 dead

Fighting erupted among inmates at a prison in the northern state of on Sunday, and at least 15 people died before the riot was brought under control, authorities said.

The state prison said in a statement that prisoners began fighting among themselves around noon, and security reinforcements were rushed to the in the state capital of

The secretary, Marcus Vinicius Oliveira de Ameida, said the situation was now "under control," though police helicopters continued to fly over the complex as a precaution.

There was no information about any escapes.

The same prison was the scene of a severe riot in January 2017 that killed 56 people.

