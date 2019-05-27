Thakor meets Gujarat Deputy CM; triggers talk of BJP entry

Former Congressman and Monday met Nitin Patel, triggering speculation that he may join the ruling BJP.

Thakor, the MLA from Radhanpur in district, had quit the before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Thakor met Patel at his Gandhinagar office for about about half an hour, BJP sources said.

The OBC leader's associate and MLA from Bayad Dhavalsinh Zala was also present at the meeting, they said.

However, what transpired in the meeting was not known as both Thakor and Zala could not be contacted despite repeated attempts.

The BJP appeared reluctant to provide details and speculate on the OBC leader's future course of action.

"There is no such development with regards to Alpesh Thakor (on joining the BJP) The meeting might be for some other reason as he is an MLA," Bharat Pandya said.

However, speculation is rife among sections in both the and the BJP here that he may be headed towards the saffron camp.

Thakor had resigned from the Congress in April, apparently after being unhappy with the local party leadership for not considering him for ticket from the Lok Sabha seat.

The Congress chose former over him from

The Congress had also ignored Thakor's demand for ticket to a member of his outfit, the Thakor Sena, from the Banaskantha Lok Sabha seat.

After emerging as a in Gujarat, he had joined the opposition party before the 2017 state polls and won from the seat.

Before quitting the Congress, he had met party president and conveyed his displeasure against the functioning of the state leadership.

The OBC leader, who continues to be MLA, had claimed his community and supporters were feeling "cheated" and "ignored" by the Congress.

The BJP won all the 26 Lok Sabha seats in in the just concluded

