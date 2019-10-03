Hyundai Motor India launches Elantra with price starting at Rs 15.89 lakh

-
Hyundai Motor India on Thursday launched updated version of its premium sedan Elantra priced between Rs 15.89 lakh and Rs 20.39 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).
The new model comes with 2 litre petrol powertrain mated with six-speed manual and automatic transmissions.
"The new 2019 Hyundai Elantra will create a new benchmark in the Indian premium sedan segment and once again supersede all customer expectations," Hyundai Motor India MD and CEO S S Kim said in a statement.
The model now comes with blue link technology that aides 34 connected features, wireless charger and front ventilated seats, among others.
Standard safety features include six airbags, ABS (anti-lock braking system) with EBD (electronic brake force distribution), and rear parking sensors.
