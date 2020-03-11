JUST IN
Hyundai receives over 10,000 bookings for new Creta SUV in one week

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Hyundai

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Wednesday said it has received over 10,000 bookings for its upcoming Creta SUV within a week of opening bookings.

The new Creta will be launched in the market next week. It was unveiled at the Auto Expo last month.

"We are receiving customer enquiries at various touch points across the country...," HMIL Director Sales, Marketing & Service Tarun Garg said in a statement.

The new Creta has masculine and futuristic stance, smart technology, powerful performance, advanced connectivity, intuitive experience and enhanced comfort, he added.

HMIL is offering the SUV in 1.5 litre petrol, 1.4 litre turbo charged petrol and 1.5 litre diesel engine options with manual and automatic transmission options.
First Published: Wed, March 11 2020. 14:04 IST

