The Tiguan Allspace SUV is Volkswagen's first 7-seater SUV In India

Steffen Knapp, director, Volkswagens Passenger Cars India, at the launch in Mumbai

The new Tiguan being offered in only one variant and is priced at Rs. 33.12 lakh (ex-showroom, India)

Tiguan Allspace SUV has been launched in India today and was first unveiled in India at the Auto Expo 2020