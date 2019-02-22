I am in a good place right now, says fit-again Uthappa

KKR batsman Robin Uthappa, who is back in action after recovering from an ankle surgery, Friday said "he is in a good place" at the moment.

The 33-year-old, who plays for Saurashtra in domestic cricket, scored 46 against Railways in his return to competitive in the ongoing tournament Thursday.

He had an ankle that had kept him out of action for four months. R



Rejuvenated, and a long-time niggle taken care of, Uthappa spent almost a month at the KKR Academy, getting back to the grind with the help of of Abhishek Nayar, the and mentor of the Academy.

"I am in a good place right now. Well honestly, it has been a learning curve for me - going through the injury, and then, the surgery," Uthappa was quoted as saying by the KKR website.

KKR open their IPL 2019 campaign against Sunrisers at home on March 24.

In October 2018, Uthappa went under the knife in

Medically, the condition is called Osteophytes, where after a particular bone or joint goes through some stress. It causes additional growth as the bone naturally calcifies itself to bridge the gaps.

"It was impeding the flexibility and movement around my ankle, and I have had it for the last three or four years.

"Immediately after the surgery, the range of movements around my ankle was almost twice as much as (it was) before the even happened. So I am really happy to get it out of the way. I am happy to be back to playing "



Following a range of rehabilitation drills and exercises, Uthappa arrived in to train at the in January.

"As I have batted more balls, and spent more time here in the middle, I've actually felt I have gotten better and better and better," he said.

"Every day that I have spent at the camp - I've enjoyed every bit of it. (Nayar's approach) is definitely out of the box, and something that seems to be working for me very well.

