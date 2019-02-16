Ajinkya Rahane to lead Mumbai in Mushtaq Ali Trophy

international Ajinkya Rahane will lead the team in the Trophy, the domestic T20 tournament, which will be played in from February 21 to 28.

The Association (MCA) announced the 15- member squad on its website after the senior selection committee, led by former pacer Ajit Agarkar, met here Saturday to pick the team for the T20 tournament.

The squad also comprises young opening batsman Prithvi Shaw, who will be returning to competitive after sustaining an during a practice game in in November prior to the Test series.

Other batting regulars like Shreyas Iyer, Siddhesh Lad, Surya Kumar Yadav and experienced wicketkeeper-batsman Aditya Tare, have made it to the squad.

The bowling attack will be led by former pacer Dhawal Kulkarni.

Mumbai, who flopped in the recently concluded Ranji Trophy, had won the Vijay Hazare Trophy, the domestic One-day tournament, earlier in the season.

squad: (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Dhawal Kulkarni, Siddhesh Lad, Aditya Tare, Surya Kumar Yadav, Akash Parkar, Eknath Kerkar, Dhurmil Matkar, Shams Mulani, Shubham Ranjane, Tushar Deshpande and

