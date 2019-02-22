I'm uncomfortable about it: Vidya Balan on why she said no in cash for tweet sting

Balan, who was among the four people who said no to cash for in a operation, said she declined the offer because she was "uncomfortable" in using her handle for something like that.

Over 30 Bollywood, TV and music personalities were caught on tape by Cobrapost reporters agreeing to promote the agenda of political parties in exchange for money.

Vidya, Arshad Warsi, and were the only ones who refuses to do it.

When asked about it, told reporters, "I can't pass a judgement on anyone else but all I will say is I'm uncomfortable doing it, which is why I didn't do it. To each his own.

"May be they didn't even realise because today on social media, people are commenting on anything. May be they thought this was not big. We should not become judge, jury and executioners at the drop of hat. I could not do it so I didn't."



She was speaking at the launch of her Radio show "Dhun Badalke Toh Dekho" on 92.7 Big FM.

At the event, the was also asked about her opinion on banning Pakistani artistes after the Pulwama attacks in the valley.

said though she is a believer that art unites, but the attack was too much.

"I did believe that there's no better way to bring people together than arts. Whether it is music, dance, theatre, music. May be for now we should take a break. Some tough calls have to be taken at some point. We as Indians are very large-hearted, accepting, forgiving. But after a point...

