Shah holds discussions with BJP functionaries in southern TN

Press Trust of India  |  Madurai 

BJP president Amit Shah Friday inaugurated a programme here for eliciting suggestions from the public on the party's manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections.

On a short visit to southern Tamil Nadu, he met BJP functionaries from 18 Lok Sabha constituencies and held discussions with them on the coming polls.

The meeting was held at the Subbulakshmi Lakshmipathy College of Science near here.

Shah was welcomed by Tamil daily 'Dinamalar' Joint Executive Editor R Lakshmipathy and Joint PublisherDr L Ramasubbu, who are the President and Secretary respectively of the Governing Council of the college.

BJP state unit president Tamilisai Soundararajan and other senior leaders L Ganesan and Vanathi Srinivasan were among those present on the occasion.

First Published: Fri, February 22 2019. 19:45 IST

