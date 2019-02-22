Shah holds discussions with BJP functionaries in southern TN

-
ALSO READ
Shah meets BJP office bearers, focusses on social engineering
Shah to visit Jaipur on Monday
Amit Shah to hold meetings, address rallies in Karnataka, Kerala tomorrow
If 'thugs' come to power, India's growth will decline: Shah
Modi has rock-solid support, but who is Oppn alliance leader? Shah
-
BJP president Amit Shah Friday inaugurated a programme here for eliciting suggestions from the public on the party's manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections.
On a short visit to southern Tamil Nadu, he met BJP functionaries from 18 Lok Sabha constituencies and held discussions with them on the coming polls.
The meeting was held at the Subbulakshmi Lakshmipathy College of Science near here.
Shah was welcomed by Tamil daily 'Dinamalar' Joint Executive Editor R Lakshmipathy and Joint PublisherDr L Ramasubbu, who are the President and Secretary respectively of the Governing Council of the college.
BJP state unit president Tamilisai Soundararajan and other senior leaders L Ganesan and Vanathi Srinivasan were among those present on the occasion.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU