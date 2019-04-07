JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Top 10 business headlines: Jio GigaFiber launch, Jet Airways crisis, more
Business Standard

I-T officials raid properties of MP CM Kamal Nath's aide Praveen Kakkad

Kakkad, a former Madhya Pradesh police officer, was appointed OSD to Nath after the Congress-led government came to power in the state last year

Press Trust of India  |  Indore 

I-T raid underway at Bhopal residence of Praveen Kakkar, OSD to Madhya Pradesh CM
I-T raid underway at Bhopal residence of Praveen Kakkar, OSD to Madhya Pradesh CM

The Income Tax department on Sunday conducted raids at the residence and other premises of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath's Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Praveen Kakkad, sources said.

The raids were conducted by a team of officials, who arrived from Delhi, at Kakkad's residence in Vijay Nagar area here and other places associated with him, sources in the I-T department said.

They said documents seized during the searches were being scrutinised in detail.

Further details were awaited.

Kakkad, a former Madhya Pradesh police officer, was appointed OSD to Nath after the Congress-led government came to power in the state last year.

He had earlier served as OSD to former Union minister Kantilal Bhuria during the UPA regime.

Kakkad's family is associated with a number of businesses, including hospitality.
First Published: Sun, April 07 2019. 10:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU