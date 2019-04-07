Tax evasion? I-T searches 50 locations of people linked to MP CM Kamal Nath

The launched pre-dawn searches Sunday on at least 50 locations in and against people linked to on charges of alleged tax evasion, officials said.

They said locations in Indore, and (Green Park) are being raided and those being searched include Nath's former OSD Pravin Kakkar, former and executives linked to his brother-in-law's firm Moser and his nephew Ratul Puri's company.

Both Kakkar and Miglani had resigned from their posts just before the polls were declared.

In Indore, the raids were conducted by a team of officials, who arrived from Delhi, at Kakkad's residence in Vijay Nagar area and other places associated with him, sources in the I-T department said.

They said documents seized during the searches were being scrutinised in detail.

Kakkad, a former police officer, was appointed OSD to Nath after the Congress-led government came to power in the state last year.

He had earlier served as OSD to former Union during the UPA regime.

Kakkad's family is associated with a number of businesses, including hospitality.

The raids are also being conducted against Kolkata-based Paras Mal Lodha, they said.

A team of about 200 I-T department and police officers swooped on these premises at around 3 am and some undisclosed cash has been recovered till now, they said.

The searches are linked to suspected movement of hawala money during the ongoing polls season and tax evasion, they said.

was last week grilled by in connection with the Rs 3,6000 helicopters purchase probe.

