28 legislators, including 2 women, take oath as ministers in Madhya Pradesh

Governor Anandiben Patel administered the oath to the new ministers at the Raj Bhavan here

Press Trust of India  |  Bhopal 

MP, madhya pradesh, Jaivardhan Singh, son of Digvijaya Singh
Madhya Pradesh: Jaivardhan Singh, son of Digvijaya Singh takes oath as minister in Bhopal. (Photo: ANI)

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath expanded his Cabinet on Tuesday, with 28 MLAs, including two women legislators, sworn in as ministers.

Governor Anandiben Patel administered the oath to the new ministers at the Raj Bhavan here.

Sajjan Singh Verma, Vijayalaxmi Sadho, Hukum Singh Karada, Govind Singh Rajput, Bala Bachchan, Arif Akil, Pradeep Jayaswal, Imarti Devi were among those sworn in as ministers.

Senior Congress leader and former Union minister Kamal Nath had taken oath as the chief minister on December 17, after the Congress won the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, defeating the BJP in a nail-biting contest.

The Congress returned to power in the state after a hiatus of 15 years.
First Published: Tue, December 25 2018. 16:05 IST

