'I want to see Klopp at Bayern' - Beckenbauer

German legend Franz said Monday that he wants to see Juergen in the Munich dugout.

As celebrated Klopp's success in last Saturday's final, told Bild newspaper that he was desperate to see the former join champions

"I want nothing more than to see come to one day, it would be a good fit," said the 73-year-old, who won five German titles with Bayern as a

Klopp's first title was met with widespread celebration in the German media.

On Monday, magazine carried the headline " Klopp" on its front page, and described the as "the face of German football".

echoed those sentiments in an interview with Bild, calling "one of the best coaches in the world".

"Juergen brought a new type of to .. what he began in Dortmund, he has refined in " Liverpool are reportedly looking to extend Klopp's contract, which currently runs until 2022.

Yet Beckenbauer questioned whether 51-year-old would stay on Merseyside in the long term.

"I think that a job in England robs you of As a in the Premier League, you have more responsibility than as a coach in the Bundesliga," he told Bild.

"With the two cup competitions and the slightly larger league, the amount of games is considerably higher than it is in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)