Bodies of 5 missing mountaineers, part of team that went missing in Nanda Devi, spotted

Indian helicopters Monday spotted the bodies of five of the eight mountaineers who went missing on way to the East peak in

The eight-member team consisting of climbers from the UK, US and went missing en route to the East peak.

Bodies of five mountaineers were sighted near an unscaled peak adjoining the East peak during an by helicopters on Monday, VK Jogdande said.

Apparently the mountaineers were perished in an avalanche while ascending an unscaled peak near the Nanda Devi East peak after they failed to scale the latter, he said.

The bodies were sighted after an was conducted over the peak on the basis of clues provided by four climbers from UK rescued during a sortie undertaken on Sunday.

"We are sending a report to the Centre. Further rescue operation will be conducted after we get instructions," the said.

"We have an expert team from State Disaster Response Force, besides experts from In addition to these teams we have stationed our at Laspa and Bugdiyar camps close to the Nanda Devi base camp in Munsiyari," said the

of Munsiyari KN Goswami said, "It is now ITBP and SDRF and teams that will conduct the with help of expert mountaineers and local villagers."



Led by well-known British mountaineer Martin Moran, the team went missing recently on way to the 7434-metre-high Nanda Devi East peak in Uttarakhand's district.

A of in was also part of the team.

They had left Munsiyari on May 13 to scale the peak but did not return to the base camp on the appointed date of May 25.

The members of the team were Martin Moran, John McLaren, Richard Payne, (all from UK), (Australia), (US), (US) and Chetan Pandey, the said.

British mountaineer had scaled the peak twice in the past, he said.

The route to the peak begins from Munsiyari about 132 km from the district headquarters.

