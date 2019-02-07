Bangladesh FM calls on Modi; both sides vow to strengthen ties

A K on Thursday called on who reaffirmed India's commitment to work with the neighbouring country in building on the momentum in ties during Sheikh Hasina's fresh term in office.

Abdul Momen's trip is the first high-level visit from since Hasina's landslide victory in the last December.

During the meeting, briefed Modi on the recent developments in the bilateral relationship, a statement said.

Prime Minister Modi said India- relations have been on an upward trajectory in the last few years. He reaffirmed India's commitment to work with Bangladesh to build on this momentum during the new term in office of Prime Minister

Modi congratulated on his appointment as the foreign minister, and appreciated his gesture of selecting as the destination for his first foreign visit.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)