IAF pilot Varthaman wants to return to cockpit at the earliest

Abhinandan Varthaman, who became the face of the tense confrontation between and Pakistan, conveyed to the brass that he wants to return to the cockpit as soon as possible, officials said Sunday.

For the last two days, the (IAF) pilot has been undergoing medical treatment at a hospital here.

Varthaman told senior commanders and doctors treating him that he wants to start flying at the earliest, the officials told

On Wednesday, he became the first pilot to shoot down an fighter jet during an aerial combat with the Varthaman was captured by the after his Bison jet was hit in a fierce dogfight.

He returned to to a hero's welcome on Friday night.

His health condition is being monitored by a group of doctors at the Army's Research and Referral hospital, the officials said.

"The efforts have been to ensure that he returns to the cockpit soon," said a official.

The officials said Varthaman has been in high spirits despite the harassment he suffered in

Varthaman arrived in the national capital on an IAF flight around 11:45 PM Friday, nearly two-and-half hours after he crossed over to through the Attari-Wagah border.

The IAF pilot was first taken to the Air Force Central Medical Establishment (AFCME), a compact and specialised medical evaluation centre for aircrew of all the three services.

Later he was brought to the Army's Research and

After he was captured, Varthaman showed courage and grace in handling the most difficult circumstances for which he was praised by politicians, strategic affairs experts, ex-servicemen, celebrities and people in general.

and B S Dhanoa met Varthaman separately on Saturday during which he apprised them about the mental trauma he was subjected to during his captivity in

During the meeting, the commended him on his valour and expressed the nation's gratitude for his selfless service.

Tensions between India and escalated after Indian fighters bombed terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed's biggest training camp near Balakot, deep inside Pakistan early Tuesday.

Pakistan retaliated by attempting to target Indian military installations on Wednesday. However, the IAF thwarted their plans.

The Indian strike on the came 12 days after the terror outfit claimed responsibility for a suicide attack on a CRPF convoy in Kashmir, killing 40 soldiers.

