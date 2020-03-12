Coronavirus: IATA urges 'emergency steps' for airlines after US travel ban

JUST IN
AFP | PTI  |  Geneva 

coronavirus, airport, MILAN
FILE PHOTO: People wearing protective masks queue at the check-in desk in Malpensa airport near Milan

The global aviation association warned on Thursday a US-imposed trans-Atlantic travel ban would further hurt an industry already hard-hit by the COVID-19 crisis, insisting airlines needed "emergency measures" to get through.

US President Donald Trump's announced ban on travellers coming from most of Europe "will create enormous cash-flow pressures for airlines," Alexandre de Juniac, head of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), said in a statement, saying that "airlines will need emergency measures to get through this crisis.
First Published: Thu, March 12 2020. 22:38 IST

