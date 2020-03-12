Coronavirus: IATA urges 'emergency steps' for airlines after US travel ban

-
ALSO READ
Coronavirus could cost airlines $113 billion in revenue in 2020: IATA
Coronavirus: Oil dips 6% after Trump announces travel ban on Europe
Coronavirus: Didn't notify EU on ban because 'it takes time', says Trump
US imposes international travel restrictions after first coronavirus death
US imposes visa restriction on nations that failed to meet security norms
-
The global aviation association warned on Thursday a US-imposed trans-Atlantic travel ban would further hurt an industry already hard-hit by the COVID-19 crisis, insisting airlines needed "emergency measures" to get through.
US President Donald Trump's announced ban on travellers coming from most of Europe "will create enormous cash-flow pressures for airlines," Alexandre de Juniac, head of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), said in a statement, saying that "airlines will need emergency measures to get through this crisis.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU