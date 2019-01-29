IBHAS complying with Bio-Medical Waste Management rules, NGT told

The Central Control Board Tuesday informed the that the bio-medical generated by the and (IHBAS) here was treated and disposed as per the provisions of Bio-Medical Management (BMWM), Rules, 2016.

The CPCB told a bench that the hospital has provided pre-treatment facility in the form of system for lab as required under BMWM Rules, 2016 and sample of pre-treated bio-medical waste analysed by it was found complying with stipulated disinfection standards.

"The bio-medical waste is disposed through common bio-medical waste treatment and disposal facility namely M/s SMS Water Grace Pvt Ltd, Nilothi, Waste water is treated through ETP which is complying with the discharge standards notified under BMWM Rules. The hospital was henceforth found complying with Bio-Medical Waste Management Rules, 2016 and the recommendations of audit report of CPCB," CPCB said.

Noting the submissions, the tribunal disposed of the plea alleging that the hospital was recklessly handling bio-medical waste and causing air by burning garbage in the open. The NGT said,"We have no doubt that the situation will be regularly monitored by the concerned statutory authorities in future".

The green panel had earlier ordered an audit of IHBAS and directed CPCB to inspect the institute and submit a report on management of waste at IHBAS.

The panel had directed IBHAS to install and commission waste treatment unit in its premises. It had also directed the to consider the institute's application for permission to extract groundwater.

