Politician held for posing as cop, extorting money: Police

A (BSP) candidate who fought the recent state assembly election was arrested for allegedly extorting money from sand suppliers here by posing as a policeman, officials said Tuesday.

The accused, Banwari Lal Bairwa (29), was arrested while extorting money from sand suppliers at the Rampura crossing here, police said.

A three-star police uniform was recovered from the accused, SHO, station Devendra Singh Jakhad said.

He said Rs 3,100 and a motorcycle was also recovered from the accused.

Bairwa had unsuccessfully contested 2018 state assembly election on a BSP ticket from Niwai of Rajasthan's district.

In the preliminary interrogation, the accused revealed that he extorted Rs 500 from each sand tractor passing from Rampura crossing everyday at 4 am. He has been extorting money from the last four months, the said.

