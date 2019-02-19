JUST IN
Business Standard

Politician held for posing as cop, extorting money: Police

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

A Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate who fought the recent state assembly election was arrested for allegedly extorting money from sand suppliers here by posing as a policeman, officials said Tuesday.

The accused, Banwari Lal Bairwa (29), was arrested while extorting money from sand suppliers at the Rampura crossing here, police said.

A three-star police uniform was recovered from the accused, SHO, Muhana police station Devendra Singh Jakhad said.

He said Rs 3,100 and a motorcycle was also recovered from the accused.

Bairwa had unsuccessfully contested 2018 state assembly election on a BSP ticket from Niwai of Rajasthan's Tonk district.

In the preliminary interrogation, the accused revealed that he extorted Rs 500 from each sand tractor passing from Rampura crossing everyday at 4 am. He has been extorting money from the last four months, the officer said.

First Published: Tue, February 19 2019. 18:20 IST

