Iffco elects Balvinder Singh Nakai as Chairman; Dileep Sanghani as Vice Chairman

Cooperative major Iffco Friday elected Balvinder Singh Nakai as its Chairman and Dileep Sanghani as Vice Chairman.
The election was held at the 48th Annual General Body meeting of the Indian farmers fertiliser Cooperative (Iffco) here.
The election for 21 directors was also held after the meeting. These 21 directors voted for the position of Chairman and Vice Chairman of Iffco, a statement said.
Balvinder Singh Nakai is a farmer - co-operator - who has been deeply involved in providing strength to Indian cooperative movement for the last three decades.
He is currently Chairman of Malwa Fruit and Vegetable Cooperative Marketing-cum-Procurement Society Limited. He has earlier served as Vice Chairman of Iffco for two terms.
Dileep Sanghani is Chairman of Gujarat State Cooperative Marketing Federation Limited.
Iffco has five fertiliser plants and its turnover stood at Rs 27,852 crore last fiscal.
