IFFI's golden jubilee poster to be released at Cannes Film Festival

Indian Delegation will release a special poster at 2019's to mark the golden jubilee of of (IFFI).

The delegation, led by Information & Amit Khare, will promote the golden jubilee edition of IFFI at IFFI will be held in later this year.

The film delegation consists of Prasoon Joshi, Chairman, and acclaimed filmmakers Rahul Rawail, and

The delegation will also promote steps taken to ease shooting films in through that facilitates single window clearance for filmmakers and steps by the government to combat film piracy.

will also be presented as a post-production hub to promote collaborations for films with international production houses. A comprehensive Film Guide will be distributed at the to showcase the importance of the film ecosystem and government incentives to shoot in India.

"The initiatives such as co-production and single window clearance would facilitate integration of the Indian filmmakers with production houses worldwide.

"It would be possible for filmmakers of different countries to come together under bilateral co-production agreements. These arrangements would also forge new markets and wider audiences by making India a hub for shooting world class international movies," Khare said in a statement.

The will showcase across linguistic, cultural and regional diversity, with the aim of forging international partnerships in distribution, production, filming in India, script development, technology, promoting film sales and syndication.

It will be set up by Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, in association with (FICCI).

will be held from May 14 to 25.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)