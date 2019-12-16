IIM Ahmedabad students join protests against police crackdown at Jamia, AMU

-
ALSO READ
Citizenship Act protests: Internet services to stay suspended till Tuesday
Anti-Citizenship Act protest: 21 arrested in connection with clash at AMU
In pictures: Protests against Citizenship Amendment Act across nation
Citizenship Act protest LIVE: Priyanka leads Congress protest at India Gate
Violent protests against citizenship law 'deeply distressing': Modi
-
Students from the prestigious Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad took out a march in solidarity with students of Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University protesting against the police crackdown and the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act.
Scores of students joined the march from the IIMA campus. "To hear the soul, the sound has to be very loud," read a placard held by students.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU