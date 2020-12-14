IIM Bangalore achieves 100% summer placements; 130 firms make 529 offers

-
ALSO READ
IIM Lucknow achieves 100% summer placements in entirely virtual process
Bain & Co, BCG and Amazon top recruiters as IIM-A wraps summer placements
100% summer internship placement at IIM Calcutta; Accenture top recruiter
Bain & Co top recruiter in first cluster of IIM-A summer placements
Consulting, sales offers lead at close of IIM Kozhikode summer placements
-
All 525 eligible students of IIM-Bangalore were recruited for summer placements by over 130 companies, which made 529 offers.
Roles offered included in the domains of PE/VC, Business Analytics, Consulting, Finance, General Management, IT/Product Management, Operations, Sales and Marketing", IIMB said in a statement on Monday.
"The entire process of summer placements was conducted online, all 525 students, including PGP and PGP BA students, were placed in less than a week of starting the process, said Professor U Dinesh Kumar, Chairperson of Career Development Services at IIMB.
"Traditional recruiters have supported us by bringing in new roles across divisions.
New recruiters have come in.
Other than the domain of Consulting, students have also received a large number of offers for S&M (95), General Management (81) and Finance (71)," said Anushree Jibhakate, Student Placement Representative, IIMB.
Accenture, Amazon, Bain, BCG, Kearney and McKinsey were the top recruiters, it was stated.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU