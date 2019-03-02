Ava DuVernay shares details of her Netflix series on Central Park Five case

Filmmaker has announced that her limited series on case has been titled "When They See Us".

The four-part show is based on the case of five teenagers of colour who were wrongly convicted for the rape of a jogger in 1989. When they are exonerated after 25 years, they sued the city for their time in prison.

The series was previously titled "The Central Park Five" and said the new title "embraces the humanity of the men and not their politicized moniker", according to The

The series will debut on on May 31.

The filmmaker also shared a teaser of the series on In the video, a teenager is shown leaving his house before being arrested and he later finds himself in a prison holding cell alongside several other young men.

"Not thugs. Not wilding. Not criminals. Not even They are Korey, Antron, Raymond, Yusef, Kevin. They are millions of young people of colour who are blamed, judged and accused on sight. May 31. A film in four parts about who they really are. 'WHEN THEY SEE US'," she wrote in the post.

The series will feature Michael K. Williams, Vera Farmiga, John Leguizamo, Felicity Huffman, Niecy Nash, and Christopher Jackson, among others.

This is DuVernay's second project at after 2016's Oscar-nominated documentary feature "13th".

