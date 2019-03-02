China lodges protest with Canada over Huawei executive's extradition process

A livid on Saturday lodged a diplomatic protest with deploring its move to launch the of Wanzhou to the US to stand trial on charges including fraud linked to the alleged violation of sanctions on

announced Friday that it would launch proceedings to extradite Meng, the high-profile daughter of Huawei's owner Ren Zhengfei, raising concerns in Beijing, which has been very vocal in protesting her arrest since December last year.

was arrested in at the request of the US.

said the case against was an "abuse of the bilateral treaty" between Canada and the US.

said allowing the hearing to go ahead was a "political incident".

expressed its "strong dissatisfaction" and "resolute opposition" to the extradition proceedings, he said.

The extradition proceedings of the top of giant to the would set the stage for a lengthy diplomatic wrangle between the three countries.

State-run agency reported that China has lodged solemn representation, meaning diplomatic protest to Canada.

"This is a severe political incident. We once again urge the US side to immediately withdraw the arrest warrant and extradition request for and urge the Canadian side to immediately release her and ensure that she returns to China safe and sound," Lu said.

US authorities filed almost two dozen charges against Huawei, the world's second largest maker, and Meng in January, along with a formal request for her extradition.

The charges include bank fraud, obstruction of justice and theft of technology. and Meng have both denied all the allegations.

Canada's justice department had until Friday to decide whether or not the extradition case would proceed in Canadian courts.

That decision was based on whether the request complied with the requirements of the US-Canada extradition treaty, and could not be refused if so.

For China Meng's case came at a politically and economically sensitive time. The announcement coincided with China kicking off its annual political season with its rubber stamp parliament, the National People's (NPC) and the China People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC).

About 5,000 delegates mostly members of the ruling (CPC) and other nominated members would deliberate in the next 10 days about critical national issues.

