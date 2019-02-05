IIT, Guwahati wins second prize at Microsoft Academia

The Indian Institute of Technology, has won the up title with their mixed reality app - DUBG - for efficient post disaster management at Microsoft Academia Programme, a release said.

Staing that DUBG is a mixed reality app for efficient post disaster management, the release said, "rescuers are busy during operation, which is why this app is based on Mixed Reality so that rescuers dont waste time on pre-planning their routes and operating any device for communication".

"DUBG makes basic tasks like communication, navigation and current status monitoring easy for rescuers. The teams vision is to create an Augmented Reality based navigation system enhanced by to make the rescue drives hassle free", the release said.

A team from IIT won the title on Tuesday at Academia AXLE, an annual showcase of collaboration between Microsoft and academia, it said.

Using the current such as mixed reality and azure speech recognition, the IIT- team has reimagined current disaster management system, the release said.

Students showcased innovative disaster management solutions based on Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Mixed Reality and at the event, the release added.

