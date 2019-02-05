Centre committed to complete NRC within stipulated time: Rajnath

Tuesday asserted that the government is committed to complete the NRC process in within the stipulated time and will ensure that no foreigner is included or any Indian citizen excluded.

He also said the home ministry wants that the National Register of Citizens, a list of Assam's residents, is completed with fairness and for this the has been provided with all necessary assistance, including funds.

"Our government is committed to complete the update of NRC within the stipulated time so that no foreigner is included in it and no Indian is left out," he told here.

His comments came hours after the came down heavily on the government, saying it is not cooperating in the NRC process and seems the entire effort of the MHA is to destroy the exercise.

The court also reiterated that the July 31 deadline for the completion of NRC exercise will not be extended.

