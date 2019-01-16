Illegal forex trade call centre busted, one arrested

The police busted an unauthorised forex trade call centre in suburban Andheri and arrested its manager, a senior official said Wednesday.
Anup Ram (33), manager of the call centre operating in Andheri East area, was arrested after a raid Tuesday.
The call centre did not possess the necessary documents or licenses to run a forex trade business, the police official claimed.
While other employees of the call centre were allowed to go after questioning, the manager was arrested under IPC sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) as well as under the Information Technology Act, said senior inspector of MIDC police station, Nitin Alaknure.
The accused was produced before a court Wednesday which remanded him in police custody till January 25, the official said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU