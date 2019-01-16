TN fisherman dies in mid-sea;CM condemns action of Lankan Navy

: K Palaniswami Wednesday 'strongly' condemned an incident involving the Sri Lankan Navy, which led to the death of an Indian recently.

In a statement here, he said K Muniasamy was part of a group of fishermen in two boats fishing in their 'traditional fishing zone,' - the - on January 13 when they were 'chased' by the

Both boats capsized as a result and the fishermen fell into the sea, he said, adding that eight of them were rescued while Muniasamy drowned.

"I have often pointed out to the Centre incidents of the Sri chasing away Indian fishermen, damaging their nets and confiscating their boats while they were fishing in their traditional fishing zone of and pressed for quick action," he said.

"I strongly condemn the latest incident," the chief minister said.

The would take all steps to protect the livelihood of the fishermen, he assured.

Condoling Muniasamy's death, Palaniswami announced a compensation of Rs five lakh to his family from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund.

Meanwhile, fishermen from Rameswaram, Pamban and Mandapam in district kept off the seas Wednesday to condemn the incident, local fishermen leader N J Bose said.

