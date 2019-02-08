Illegal migrants are SP, BSP vote bank: Shah

Calling illegal migrants a of the and the Bahujan Samaj Party, Friday said every intruder will be sent out of the country if the party returns to power.

Addressing workers, reiterated the BJP's commitment to the construction of a Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya.

He challenged opposition parties to make their stands clear on the temple.

The meeting in Maharajganj was the latest in a series of Shah's interactions with party workers, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)