JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

PSBs identified 54 intl operations for rationalisation by mid-Jan: Minister

Couple killed as avalanche strikes Anantnag house, children rescued
Business Standard

Illegal migrants are SP, BSP vote bank: Shah

Press Trust of India  |  Maharajganj (UP) 

Calling illegal migrants a vote bank of the Samajwadi party and the Bahujan Samaj Party, BJP president Friday said every intruder will be sent out of the country if the party returns to power.

Addressing Bharatiya Janata Party workers, Shah reiterated the BJP's commitment to the construction of a Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya.

He challenged opposition parties to make their stands clear on the temple.

The meeting in Maharajganj was the latest in a series of Shah's interactions with party workers, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, February 08 2019. 15:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements