Maha: Rs 1 crore in cash, gold robbed from Kolhapur bank

Cash and gold totalling over Rs 1 crore was stolen from a in the early hours of Friday in Maharashtra's district, police said.

The incident happened in the Kale village branch of Yashvant in the district's Panhala taluka, a said.

"The robbers used to remove iron bars of a window. They then disconnected the CCTV and took away cash and gold which preliminary estimates suggest is cumulatively Rs 1 crore. It possibly happened between midnight and 2am on Friday," he said.

Sniffer dogs were deployed at the crime scene and several police teams have been formed to apprehend the bank robbers, he added.

