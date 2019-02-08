Cong may declare LS candidates for HP later this month: Leader of opposition

The may declare its candidates later this month for the four seats in Himachal Pradesh, a said Friday.

Mukesh Agnihotri, the of Opposition in Himachal Assembly, told that the process of finalising the candidates had already begun.

A total of 42 party leaders applied to get tickets for the four seats till February 4, the final date for filing applications.

Agnihotri said a five-member screening committee would soon meet to shortlist them.

The committee includes Himachal Kuldeep Singh Rathore, of opposition Mukesh Agnihotri, AICC in-charge for Himachal Rajni Patil, co-in charge Gurkirat Singh Kotli and AICC (organisation) Venu Gopal.

The screening committee will soon meet and recommend to the Committee (CEC) two to three probable candidates for each of the four seats, he added.

Subsequently, the CEC will consider their names and hopefully the will declare the party candidates for the four seats of this hilly state later this month, he added.

