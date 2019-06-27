Implement minimum wage for safai karamcharis: NCSK

The NCSK has recommended to all government departments to implement the minimum wage for safai karamcharis.

National Commission for Safai Karamcharis (NCSK) Member Jagadusg Hiremani Thursday said the commission has also recommended that all casual safai karamcharis be given more work hours so they could earn at least Rs 7,500 per month.

"The Meghalaya State Labour department had earlier decided to implement Rs 300 per day minimum wage ... We urge concerned departments to implement the wage from next month, Hiremani said after holding a meeting with state government departments representatives on Wednesday.

"Every state should follow the central wage board recommendations and implement accordingly. The commission has also suggested that after every five years, the wage should be reviewed, he said.

The NCSK member said he will submit a report of his meeting with the concerned departments of the government to the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

