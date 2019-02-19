Imran speaking Jaish-e-Mohammad's language: Congress

The on Tuesday slammed Khan's statement on the terror attack in which the cricketer-turned-politician warned against any "revenge" retaliatory action, saying he was speaking the "Jaish-e-Mohammad's language".

Khan on Tuesday assured that he would act against the perpetrators of the terror attack if shares "actionable intelligence", but warned against any "revenge" retaliatory action.

Forty (CRPF) personnel were killed when a suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in Jammu and Kashmir's district on February 14.

In a video message to the nation, Khan responded to the Indian allegations on Pakistan's involvement in the attack in last Thursday.

"Regrettable and shameful -- Khan is still speaking Jaish-e-Mohammad's language," Congress' said.

"Do not forget that Mrs. and the in 1971 had broken into two and liberated Bangladesh, as well as 91,000 Pakistani soldiers had surrendered to the Indian in Dhaka," he tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)